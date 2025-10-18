People Advisory Services Partner & Global Business Travel Compliance Leader

EY

Accounting Firm

Bridget Ahern is a partner in people advisory services and global business travel compliance leader at EY, where she has spent 15 years advancing the firm’s global mobility practice. With 19 years in professional services, she has built deep expertise in cross-border taxation, immigration, compensation and program transformation, particularly for clients in the beauty and fashion sectors. Ahern leads EY’s cross-border travel team while also mentoring colleagues worldwide, frequently guiding women professionals through IPO readiness, compliance challenges and leadership development. She plays an active role in EY’s Los Angeles Professional Women’s Network and has directed initiatives that strengthen connections across continents. Beyond the firm, she serves on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA, where she helps shape programming that impacts thousands of youth and is the president of the Southern California Relocation Council. As co- director of Los Angeles’ Entrepreneur Of The Year awards, Ahern has driven a measurable increase in female entrepreneur participation.

