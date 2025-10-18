Partner

Venable LLP

As a partner at Venable LLP, Caitlin Blanche is a seasoned litigator who represents manufacturers of cosmetics, personal care products and medical devices in complex consumer class actions and product-focused litigation. She focuses on claims involving false advertising, product liability and California’s Proposition 65, and is nationally recognized for her expertise in emerging environmental social governance (ESG) challenges like greenwashing. Blanche joined the firm in 2024, launching its Orange County office and co- leading its consumer products industry practice. Beyond litigating, she provides proactive counsel on advertising and sales practices to mitigate risk. Her recent successes include securing a walkaway settlement for a global beauty brand and obtaining voluntary dismissals in two federal class actions regarding aerosol products. Demonstrating her track record in high-stakes litigation, Blanche was part of a trial team that successfully achieved a complete defense verdict for a global pharmaceutical company in a highly public wrongful death case.

