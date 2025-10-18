Partner

Knobbe Martens

Charlene Azema is a partner at Knobbe Martens, where she leads intellectual property strategies that power brand growth for some of the fashion and beauty industry’s most distinctive names. With 13 years at the firm, she serves as trusted IP counsel to brands including KATIN, Aspinal of London, ZO Skin Health and BEMBIEN, guiding trademark portfolios, enforcement strategies and global protections that safeguard creative identity and market positioning. Azema frequently advises clients on cross-border IP issues, having overseen enforcement and prosecution efforts for companies spanning North America, Europe and Asia. She is also recognized as a thought leader, speaking at international forums such as the Paris Fashion Law & Innovation Conference and APEC’s Intellectual Property Rights Expert Group, and publishing extensively on footwear and fashion IP. She currently serves on the International Trademark Association’s Famous and Well-Known Marks Committee and represents Knobbe Martens in Corporate Counsel Women of Color.

