Partner, Financial Institutions Litigation & Regulatory Compliance

Blank Rome LLP

As managing partner of Blank Rome’s Los Angeles office and a partner in the firm’s financial institutions litigation & regulatory compliance group, Cheryl S. Chang represents a diverse client base from multinational corporations to privately held family businesses. For over 20 years, she has focused her practice on complex consumer financial services and corporate litigation, handling matters involving class actions, intellectual property and regulatory compliance under federal and state laws like the FCRA and California’s UCL. Within the firm, she also serves as co-chair of BR United and is a key member of its Diversity & Inclusion Committee. Chang has a notable record in the luxury and consumer goods sectors, successfully defending clients in Prop 65 claims and prosecuting trade secret violations. This expertise is demonstrated by her achievement in securing a complete voluntary dismissal for a major food company in a false advertising class action before any defensive motions were even filed.

