Guiding iconic beauty and personal care brands through high-stakes transactions, David M. Grinberg is a partner at Sidley Austin LLP, where he heads the firm’s dedicated practice for the sector. Leveraging over 25 years of M&A experience, he has led his team in representing industry clients in more than 40 capital raises and M&A deals with a total value of $7 billion since 2022. His work includes representing Drunk Elephant in its $845-million acquisition by Shiseido, which earned “Consumer Deal of the Year” from The Deal. Grinberg has also advised prominent brands such as Kosas, Hero and Dr. Squatch, and recently represented Naturium in its $355-million sale to e.l.f. Beauty. Beyond his corporate practice, he spearheads the firm’s pro bono work for the Allbritton Journalism Institute. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he led a 30-lawyer team that helped source several hundred million units of personal protective equipment for hospitals.

