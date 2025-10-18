Founder, Managing Partner

Willow Growth Partners

Business Management Private Equity/Venture Capital Investors

Deborah Anne Benton is the founder and managing partner of Willow Growth Partners, one of the leading investment firms focused on emerging growth-stage consumer brands. Transitioning from a nearly two- decade operating career where she helped scale companies like Nasty Gal and ShoeDazzle to approximately $100 million in revenue, she moved into investing in 2014. She co-founded Willow in 2020, launching a $30-million initial fund dedicated to “better for you” products in beauty, wellness and CPG. Benton has since guided investments in brands such as Bubble Skincare, Dae Hair and YSE Beauty, serving on the boards for several portfolio companies, including Dae and YSE. A dedicated advocate for women in finance, she actively expands access for women LPs in the firm’s fundraising process. Her successful angel portfolio, including early investments in Kosas and True Botanicals, provided the foundation for Willow’s growth, culminating in a 20-company debut portfolio that led directly to the recent close of a well-oversubscribed second fund.

