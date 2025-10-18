Partner

Sidley Austin LLP

As a lead partner in Sidley Austin LLP’s beauty, personal care and wellness industry practice, Emily Zipperstein is a trusted advisor to entrepreneurs and creators navigating complex dealmaking. She is a key member of a team that has represented clients in over 40 capital raises and M&A deals with a total value of $7 billion in the last three years. Zipperstein’s work often involves high-profile figures, including advising Dwayne Johnson on the May 2024 launch of his skincare line, Papatui, and Alex Cooper on her partnership with Nestlé. She also handles major M&A transactions, such as representing Naturium in its $355-million acquisition by e.l.f. Beauty. Before helping launch Sidley’s Century City office, her career included roles at Facebook and as associate general counsel for Las Vegas Sands Corp. Zipperstein’s industry impact is consistently recognized, including being named to Variety’s “Legal Impact Report” in both 2024 and 2025.