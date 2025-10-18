Partner, Business Litigation

Blank Rome LLP

As a partner at Blank Rome LLP and leader of the firm’s labeling & advertising industry group, which she co-founded, Erica R. Graves is a skilled business litigator focused on defending consumer class actions. Recognized as a Southern California “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers for seven consecutive years (2018-2024), she has defeated or settled scores of claims against cosmetics, retail and supplement companies. Her unique background, which includes a science degree in microbiology and six years in the Napa Valley wine industry, provides a distinct scientific acumen she applies to complex cases. Graves has served as trial counsel in high-stakes litigation, defending an international chemicals company against tens of millions in environmental penalties. She also secured control of an iconic music venue and millions in monetary relief for a client in a partnership dispute trial. Demonstrating the breadth of her practice, she recently helped prosecute a billion-dollar breach of a corporate separation agreement in Delaware Chancery Court.

