Managing Director

Parkwood Ventures

Business Management Private Equity/Venture Capital Investors

As managing director at Parkwood Ventures, one of Beyoncé; Knowles- Carter’s companies, Janki Lalani Gandhi drives disruption and creativity through new businesses, partnerships and investments. Since joining in 2021, she has been actively involved in the launch and management of key ventures, including the prestige haircare brand Cécred and premium whisky SirDavis, while also overseeing major partnerships with companies like Verizon and Levi’s. Prior to this role, Gandhi spent nearly two decades as an investment banker, advising some of the most iconic founder-led brands in fashion and beauty, including Supergoop, ILIA, Vince and Paige. A graduate of The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, her deep expertise in the consumer sector has been widely recognized. This includes being named one of the Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A by Mergers & Acquisitions and her selection for WWD’s prestigious Top 40 Under 40 list.

