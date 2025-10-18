Managing Director & Co-Founder

Centerstone Capital

Jay Liebowitz is a managing director and co-founder of Centerstone Capital, a Los Angeles-based merchant bank focused on the consumer, technology and healthcare sectors. With over 20 years of experience in the financial industry, he has invested in or advised on billions of dollars in transactions. Liebowitz began his career at Credit Suisse First Boston and held senior roles at top-tier firms, including Blackstone Credit, where he was a principal focused on high- yield and mezzanine investments. At Centerstone, he is supported by a high-impact advisory board that includes the former CEOs of TOMS and Spanx as well as the co-founder of Bombas. His recent work includes leading a $2.1-million debt financing for Beautyblender in Q4 2024. A Wharton graduate, Liebowitz also serves on the board of Access Youth Academy. He continues to be active in the beauty and wellness space, with two significant transactions currently in progress and expected to be announced in the second half of 2025.

