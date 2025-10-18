Partner

Knobbe Martens

Guiding global brand protection and enforcement strategies for leading fashion and beauty companies, Katherine McMorrow is a partner in Knobbe Martens’ Los Angeles office. She handles all IP matters for clients like the award-winning fashion house Simkhai and is an integral part of the teams serving industry powerhouses Revolve and Olaplex. McMorrow is a recognized thought leader on emerging legal issues, frequently speaking on the intersection of generative AI with intellectual property and advertising. She has presented on these topics for the Association of Corporate Counsel and at the International Trademark Association’s (INTA) Annual Meeting in Singapore. A contributor to the firm’s Fashion & Beauty Blog, she also develops and enforces anti-counterfeiting programs, manages domain disputes and drafts influencer and licensing agreements. McMorrow’s leadership extends throughout the legal community, where she has served on executive committees for the Los Angeles County Bar Association and currently serves on INTA’s Internet Committee and Evolving Technologies Subcommittee.