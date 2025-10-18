Partner

Greycroft

Private Equity/Venture Capital Investors

Building a portfolio of category-defining businesses as both a founder and investor, Katherine Power is a partner at Greycroft focused on early-stage consumer brands. She has founded four successful companies - Who What Wear, Versed, Avaline and MERIT - and raised over $60 million in collective capital. Power’s operational expertise is demonstrated by MERIT’s rapid growth, which surpassed $100 million in revenue within four years, and Avaline’s 48.8% year-over- year increase in 2024 retail sales. At Greycroft, she leverages this founder-led perspective to guide the next generation of entrepreneurs, providing strategic playbooks and access to targeted networks. Her investments include Ami Cole, a clean beauty brand for melanin-rich skin, and Experiment Beauty. A dedicated advisor and ambassador for the nonprofit Baby2Baby, Power also serves on the board of Mother Science, a company where she was the lead investor, underscoring her hands-on approach to scaling innovative brands.