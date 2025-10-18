Chief Executive Officer

The Darl

Recognized for her bold approach to digital marketing and brand development, Lara Schmoisman is the founder and chief executive officer of The Darl, a Los Angeles-based full-service marketing agency. A proud Latina and champion of diverse voices, she leads an international team in delivering data-driven, omnichannel strategies for brands in the beauty and lifestyle sectors. Schmoisman is also a sought-after speaker and the host of the globally recognized podcast, Coffee No 5, where she interviews founders and thought leaders. Her commitment to elevating women in business is reflected in her extensive community leadership roles, including serving as an advisory board member of INNOCOS, an ambassador committee member for the Independent Beauty Association and a steering committee member at WE ARE THE BOARD. A former lecturer at California Polytechnic State University, her influence continues to shape the future of marketing and inclusive leadership across California’s entrepreneurial landscape.