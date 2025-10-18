Managing Director

PNC Bank

Recognized for driving strategic growth across the beauty, lifestyle and apparel sectors, Maria Coronado is a managing director at PNC Bank, where she leads the expansion of its Los Angeles-based vertical. She joined the bank in 2023 after a distinguished tenure at Bank of America, where she guided numerous founder-led brands through critical growth phases, including public offerings and private equity transactions. While there, her leadership was instrumental in growing the revenue of the L.A.-based beauty and apparel portfolio by 40% in just two years. A dedicated community builder, Coronado launched a quarterly networking series for C-suite women executives and serves on PNC’s Los Angeles Corporate Talent & Inclusion Committee, where she leads supplier development initiatives. This commitment extends to her work as a board member for the past eight years with Latino Leaders of LA, curating events that spotlight Latino executives and raising funds to provide scholarships for local students.

