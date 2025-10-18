Los Angeles Office Managing Shareholder

Carlton Fields

Mark A. Neubauer is the managing shareholder of Carlton Fields’ Los Angeles office and a nationally recognized trial attorney with over 45 years of experience. As the office’s founding managing shareholder, he was instrumental in establishing the firm’s California presence. Neubauer serves as lead litigation counsel to prominent companies including Johnson & Johnson, Kenvue and Louis Vuitton. He has achieved significant victories for these clients, defeating national class actions alleging false advertising for Tylenol “Rapid Release” gelcaps and securing a landmark appellate win for Louis Vuitton under California’s anti-SLAPP statute. A longtime leader in the American Bar Association and past editor-in-chief of the ABA Litigation Journal, his work has earned a “Top 10 Defense Verdict” from the Daily Journal and consistent recognition in the Los Angeles Business Journal’s LA500. Neubauer’s commitment to pro bono impact litigation has also earned him awards from the ACLU and Public Counsel for driving education reform.