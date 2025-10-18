Megan Lisa Jones

Shareholder

Vedder Price

Megan L. Jones is a shareholder in Vedder Price’s Los Angeles office and a member of the firm’s tax and estate planning group. With more than 25 years of experience as both an investment banker and tax attorney, she brings a unique perspective to advising clients across industries, including technology, energy, fashion and beauty. Her practice spans complex tax planning for entities, family offices and individuals, with expertise in startup formation, investment structuring, business acquisitions and cross-border tax matters. She also counsels clients on estate and succession planning, family office structuring and pre-immigration tax strategies. A Certified Income Tax Specialist, Jones is admitted to practice in California, Texas, D.C., New York and Wyoming. She serves on the USC Tax Institute Planning Committee and is active in CalCPA and the American Bar Association. She holds degrees from Pepperdine University and Loyola Law School, including an LL.M. in Taxation.

