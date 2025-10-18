Managing Director, Shareholder, West Region Practice Co-Leader of Consumer & Industrial Products

CBIZ

Nick Antonian is the managing director, shareholder and West Region practice co- leader of consumer & industrial products at CBIZ, where he has spent 23 years guiding California’s most dynamic fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands. A specialist in assurance services and GAAP compliance, he advises companies through every growth stage, from startup funding to M&A and exit readiness. He co-leads the CBIZ Consumer Products and Retail Symposium, a flagship event that convenes executives across apparel, beauty and retail to examine consumer sentiment and digital transformation. Over the past two years, Antonian has been instrumental in helping clients navigate capital raises, cross-border expansion and audit preparation, while also leveraging his California real estate license to support brands with complex retail footprints. Under his direction, the symposium has doubled executive participation in Los Angeles, cementing its role as a critical forum for consumer brand leaders.

