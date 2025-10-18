Co-Founder & Partner

Monogram Capital Partners

Private Equity/Venture Capital Investors

As the co-founder and a partner at Monogram Capital Partners, with two decades of experience investing in consumer companies, Oliver Uhl Nordlinger has become a key figure in the beauty and personal care sector. A graduate of Harvard Business School, he began his career at Bain Capital and Leonard Green & Partners before co-founding Monogram in 2014. Nordlinger has led eight platform investments into beauty businesses since 2018 and serves on numerous boards, including those for Pattern Beauty and Live Tinted. Over the last 18 months, he has executed a focused strategy in the fragrance category, starting with the successful sale of D.S. & Durga in December 2023. This was followed by the acquisition of multi-brand platform Tru Fragrance, the exclusive launch of Noyz with ULTA Beauty and the January 2025 acquisition of the leading U.S. niche fragrance retailer, Luckyscent/Scent Bar.