Partner

BakerHostetler

As a partner at BakerHostetler and a nationally recognized trial lawyer, Phillip J. Eskenazi has focused his 33-year career, based entirely in his native Los Angeles, on complex business litigation and class action defense. He has served as lead counsel in over 250 class action matters involving consumer and employee claims for clients in retail, manufacturing and professional services. Having led the formation of the firm’s acclaimed retail industry team, which he now co-heads, Eskenazi recently resolved significant, sensitive litigation for prominent brands including Victoria’s Secret, Lowe’s and Petco. His national trial practice is highlighted by several notable victories, including a rare jury trial win against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Recruited to help grow the firm’s West Coast presence, his current representations demonstrate the high-stakes nature of his work, which includes leading the defense for a national accounting firm in a purported billion-dollar securities fraud matter.

