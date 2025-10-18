Managing Director, Shareholder, West Region Practice Co-Leader of Consumer

Ronald Friedman is a managing director and West Region co-leader of the consumer & industrial products practice at CBIZ in Los Angeles. A 54-year veteran of the firm, he is a trusted advisor in the beauty and fashion industries, specializing in forensic accounting and business consulting. Friedman is the co-founder and champion of the influential CBIZ Consumer & Retail Symposium, an annual event now in its ninth year that draws over 150 executives, brand leaders and investors. He recently led the event’s successful transition from Marcum to CBIZ following an acquisition, maintaining its prestige and reach. As a seasoned expert witness, he provides critical clarity in complex financial disputes, including high-profile partnership dissolutions and fraud investigations. Friedman’s civic leadership is also extensive, with board positions at National Jewish Health and Cal State University Northridge, where he also chairs the audit committee.