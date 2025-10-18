Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Sedina L. Banks is a partner in the environmental law group at Greenberg Glusker LLP, where she has spent more than 22 years guiding companies through California’s complex regulatory landscape. A leading advisor on environmental compliance, enforcement and litigation, she is particularly recognized for her expertise in Proposition 65, which directly impacts cosmetics, personal care products, apparel and accessories. Banks regularly counsels beauty and fashion brands on product labeling, chemical disclosure and risk mitigation, ensuring they meet legal obligations while strengthening consumer trust. Over the past two years, she has advised clients on revised Prop 65 warning requirements and PFAS regulations in textiles, publishing timely analysis in Bloomberg Law, Sourcing Journal’s Sustainability Report 2025 and Greenberg Glusker’s widely read Tox of the Town blog. Beyond client work, she mentors law students through the Association of Corporate Counsel Southern California Internship Program and serves on the advisory board of the Roberts Environmental Center.

