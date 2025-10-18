Managing Director

BAM Ventures

Private Equity/ Venture Capital Investors

Recognized for her holistic perspective on emerging consumer businesses and a track record of successful early-stage investments, Shamin Walsh is a managing director at BAM Ventures. She brings over 17 years of experience as an active angel investor and a unique background that includes serving as a partner at a consumer- focused firm with tangible assets in fulfillment and manufacturing. This experience, combined with her earlier career as a transactional attorney, gives her a comprehensive understanding of the operational challenges and opportunities facing emerging brands. Walsh has served as an adjunct professor of entrepreneurial finance at Loyola Marymount University and has mentored through the Fulfillment Fund, demonstrating her passion for educating the next generation of founders. Her keen ability to identify future market leaders was proven early in her career through her successful angel investments in now-iconic companies like Sweetgreen, Flexport and Sir Kensington’s.