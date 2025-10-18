Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Guiding prominent beauty and fashion brands through California’s complex regulatory landscape, Sherry E. Jackman is a partner in the environmental law group at Greenberg Glusker LLP and one of the state’s most impactful environmental advisors. Her counsel ensures brands meet stringent safety standards while upholding their integrity, particularly concerning evolving frameworks like Prop 65 and extended producer responsibility programs. A respected thought leader, Jackman has published in Bloomberg, Law360 and Reuters; her Fall 2024 article on Prop 65 warnings became a go-to industry resource for evaluating reformulation and labeling strategies. A graduate of UCLA’s J.D./M.B.A. program and a dedicated mentor to junior attorneys at her firm, she is known for forward-thinking counsel that aligns product innovation with regulatory obligations. Her leadership extends beyond her legal practice, as she serves as chair of the board of directors for the Coalition for Clean Air, a nonprofit dedicated to improving air quality for all Californians.