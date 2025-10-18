EVP, Business Insurance

Marsh & McLennan Agency

Recognized multiple times as a Risk & Insurance Power Broker and one of Insurance Business America’s Top 100 Producers, Steve Fisk is the executive vice president of business insurance at Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA). A principal in the firm’s Orange County office since 2007, he developed and co-leads MMA’s Consumer Goods Practice Group, driving growth for the division. Fisk’s 24-year career began in 2003, focusing on brokering risk transfer programs for complex corporate risks. Before joining MMA, he served as a sales manager at Liberty Mutual, overseeing a 12-person team. He is committed to continuous professional development, having earned multiple advanced designations, including Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and Certified Risk Manager (CRM). His leadership extends to the community, where he has served on the boards for City of Hope and Miracles for Kids. Fisk’s consistent performance has twice earned him the distinction of MMA’s Business Insurance Producer of the Year.

