Shareholder; Co-Chair, Mergers & Acquisitions Practice; Los Angeles Chair, Corporate Practice Group

Buchalter

Guiding beauty and wellness companies through high-impact transactions as both a legal and strategic advisor, Tanya Viner is the co-chair of Buchalter’s mergers & acquisitions practice and chair of the firm’s corporate practice group in Los Angeles. She serves as outside general counsel for numerous brands, advising on capital raises, governance and strategic acquisitions. Viner’s recent deal work includes representing LaserAway in its strategic investment by Ares Management and Bloom Nutrition in its investment by Nutrabolt. Her client history also includes iconic brands like Kate Somerville Skincare, Josie Maran and Stila. Fluent in Russian and Ukrainian, she provides cross-border counsel to international clients. Her leadership and dealmaking prowess have earned consistent recognition, including multiple honors from the Los Angeles Business Journal for “Top Female Attorneys” and “Most Influential Private Equity Advisors,” and she was named the 2023 Women Dealmaker of the Year by M&A Global Network.