Principal

Polsinelli

A nationally recognized labor and employment attorney and a principal at Polsinelli, Tina Tellado is a go-to defender for global brands in the luxury fashion and retail sectors. She is known for guiding clients through high-stakes employment litigation and evolving regulatory frameworks. In the last two years, Tellado served as lead counsel for one of the world’s largest multinational luxury goods companies in a series of coordinated lawsuits brought by more than 1,000 employees, strategically managing the disputes to protect the brand’s reputation. A respected thought leader, her insights are featured in publications like Law360 and Bloomberg Law, and she was a featured speaker on brand protection at the FashCon Philly Conference. Beyond her corporate practice, she is deeply committed to her community, maintaining a robust pro bono practice where she represents clients in adoption proceedings to help children achieve permanency with their legally recognized families.