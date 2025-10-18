Partner, Intellectual Property Litigation

Blank Rome LLP

As head of Blank Rome’s Los Angeles intellectual property practice and a partner at the firm, Todd M. Malynn is a nationally respected trial attorney with 28 years of experience. His career is defined by building long-term client relationships through consistent victories. For 25 years, Malynn has represented entrepreneur Danny Haile, starting when he was an associate at Skadden. He has protected Haile’s revolutionary inventions, including GELISH gel polish and POLYGEL, helping grow his company, Nail Alliance, into the world’s largest privately held professional nail care manufacturer, rivaling giants like L’Oréal. Similarly, a critical litigation win for St. Jude Medical in 2003 led to a 14-year engagement where he handled all the company’s IP litigation until its acquisition. A graduate of Loyola Law School, Order of the Coif, Malynn now mentors junior attorneys at Blank Rome, managing what has become the firm’s largest global trademark portfolio on behalf of Nail Alliance.

