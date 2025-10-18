Founder & Executive Chairman

Goodwill Brands, LLC

Private Equity/ Venture Capital Investors

As the founder and executive chairman of Goodwill Brands, LLC, a multi-brand investment platform, Tracy M. Holland is an entrepreneur and investor with over 20 years of experience in beauty and wellness. She previously co-founded and led HATCHBEAUTY Brands, building it from a startup into an industry leader before selling the company to a private equity partner in 2019. Holland’s leadership was instrumental in key strategic initiatives, including leading two acquisitions and acquiring a 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to make the company fully vertically integrated. At Goodwill Brands, she now focuses on scaling early-stage, female-founded companies. Her industry influence is also demonstrated through her extensive board experience, which includes a nine-year term with the Independent Cosmetics Manufacturers and Distributors. Throughout her tenure at HATCHBEAUTY, Holland built partnerships with over 20 top retailers and generated more than $750 million in cumulative wholesale revenue.

