Partner; Chair of the Tax Department

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

Named a 2025 “Woman of Influence” by the Los Angeles Business Journal and a “Leading Dealmaker in America” by Lawdragon, Vanja Habekovic is a partner and chair of the tax department at Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP. A graduate of Stanford Law School, she began her career at Skadden, Arps, where she worked on billion-dollar offerings. Habekovic leverages this experience to provide sophisticated corporate and tax counsel on M&A, executive compensation and real estate transactions, including complex 1031 exchanges. She is a go-to advisor for clients in the fashion, beauty and technology sectors, known for defending them in high-stakes audits. Her recent work includes guiding a female-founded skincare company through multiple financing rounds and representing a California-based apparel brand in its successful Series A fundraise. This track record of excellence is further evidenced by her inclusion on the Southern California Super Lawyers list every year since 2020.

