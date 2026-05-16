Partner

Miller Barondess, LLP

UC Berkeley School of Law

Litigation

Securing high-profile victories for music legends and global corporations, Alexander (Sasha) Frid is a partner and head of the entertainment and intellectual property practices at Miller Barondess, LLP. He recently achieved a complete defense victory for Mötley Crüe in a three-year arbitration and secured a $1.3-million award for CriticalPoint Partners in a trade secret dispute.

As a voting member of the Recording Academy, Frid maintains deep professional ties to the entertainment sector while supporting cancer research through a dedicated charitable foundation. His courtroom success is defined by delivering significant financial results, including a $46-million jury verdict for Pou Chen Corporation that was ranked as one of the top 10 plaintiff’s verdicts in California.

