Partner & Chief DEI Officer

Cox, Castle & Nicholson

UC Berkeley School of Law

Litigation

Alicia Vaz is a partner and chief DEI officer at Cox, Castle & Nicholson who directs high-stakes business litigation and real estate disputes for major institutional lenders and REITs. She serves as the co-chair of the firm’s Litigation Department where she manages complex fraud cases and affordable housing partnership trials.

This proficiency in dispute resolution extends to the California Court of Appeal where Vaz successfully defended attorneys’ fee awards in putative class actions. Capitalizing on her leadership role she spearheaded the firm’s achievement of Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status to ensure diverse representation in executive pipelines. This commitment to equitable practice is further exercised through her coordination of firmwide volunteer efforts for Habitat for Humanity to support regional housing initiatives.