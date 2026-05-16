Partner

Hueston Hennigan LLP

Columbia Law School

Litigation

Defending PacifiCorp in high-stakes lawsuits stemming from the Labor Day Fires that burned over 500,000 acres, Alison Plessman is a partner at Hueston Hennigan LLP. She serves as lead counsel for Broadcom in intellectual property matters against Delta and Allstate while managing complex contract disputes for digital advertising founders.

Plessman’s strategic defense of the asset management fund TCW resulted in the dismissal of a multi-million-dollar defamation action and the withdrawal of a FINRA action with prejudice. Leveraging her Columbia Law School background, she represents OpenAI in litigation brought by Elon Musk concerning the organization’s nonprofit mission. She further influences the legal landscape through her leadership on the board of directors for the Western Center on Law and Poverty.

