Co-Founding Partner & Trial Attorney

Narain Maclear LLP

University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law

Litigation

Co-Founding Partner of Narain Maclear LLP Amy Maclear launched the firm on January 1, 2026, to reimagine the defense of high-volume automotive litigation in California. She utilizes technology and data-driven strategy to confront the unchecked growth of consumer warranty claims for major mobility companies. Maclear’s expertise in complex mass-tort matters extends to a record of serving as coordinating counsel on large multi-firm dockets to reduce case filings and disincentivize meritless litigation.

This strategic rigor is complemented by her aggressive motion practice in high-profile personal injury and fraud disputes involving significant punitive-damages exposure. Maclear further strengthens the legal profession by assisting families in adoption matters and supporting civil-justice initiatives for first-generation law students. She serves the community as a judge for undergraduate and law-school mock-trial competitions.

