Partner, Managing Partner, Los Angeles; Co-Chair, U.S. Product Liability, Mass Torts & Class Actions Litigation

DLA Piper

Loyola Law School

Litigation

Angela Agrusa is the partner/managing partner, Los Angeles and co-chair of U.S. product liability, mass torts & class actions litigation at DLA Piper. She defends Fortune 500 companies including Johnson & Johnson, Chipotle and MGM Resorts in high-stakes disputes involving novel legal theories and intense public scrutiny.

As a member of the firm’s executive committee, Agrusa shapes global litigation strategy and manages the Los Angeles office. Beyond her practice, she serves as chair of the board of Public Counsel and sits on the advisory board of The Initiative: Advancing the Blue & Black Partnership. Her leadership earned her a spot on the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Top 100 Lawyers list and consistent rankings in Chambers USA and Legal 500.

