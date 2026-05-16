(Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

Senior Associate | RAMO

Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

Intellectual Property

Anthony Glukhov is a senior associate at RAMO where he provides business and legal affairs expertise for high-profile film, television and digital content creators including Imagine Documentaries and Boardwalk Pictures. He leads firm initiatives at the intersection of production and generative AI, negotiating groundbreaking collaborations with foundational technology providers like Adobe to weave innovative tools into creative workflows.

Glukhov’s professional influence reaches the academic sector through his role as an adjunct professor at Pepperdine Caruso School of Law where he covers the implications of AI on copyright. He also serves as a guest lecturer for Southwestern University School of Law and advises the Guild of Music Supervisors on technical deal-making considerations. His technical leadership enabled him to successfully manage the legal delivery for the award-winning project Welcome to Wrexham.

