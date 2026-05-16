Managing Partner, Los Angeles

King & Spalding

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

As the managing partner of the Los Angeles office, Arwen Johnson directs high-profile litigation and trade secret disputes at King & Spalding while leading several major practice teams. She is a premier trial lawyer who recently secured a complete $11.8-million arbitration victory for Netflix in a publicized dispute involving the recovery of misused production funds.

Johnson’s expertise in intellectual property is further evidenced by her successful defense of Buena Vista Home Entertainment against copyright infringement claims regarding the film Moana. Transitioning from entertainment to commercial defense she led the representation of Delta Air Lines in a significant class action arising from an engine failure incident. This diverse practice is complemented by her roles as the co-lead of the firm’s media, music and entertainment team and the recruiting partner for the Los Angeles office.