Data Strategy, Security & Privacy Leader

Holland & Knight

UC Davis School of Law

Cybersecurity

Ashley L. Shively is the data strategy, security and privacy leader at Holland & Knight who directs a national team of 35 lawyers managing complex data governance and cybersecurity compliance. She specializes in operationalizing major privacy frameworks like the California Consumer Privacy Act for entities facing intense regulatory scrutiny and consumer protection risks.

This expertise extends to defending financial institutions against consumer class actions involving the Video Privacy Protection Act and the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Shively’s pragmatic approach is recognized by Lawdragon which identified her as one of the leading cyber lawyers globally in the digital age. She remains a dedicated supporter of the American Bar Association Judicial Intern Opportunity Program to connect diverse law students with externships.

