Vice Chair

Morrison Foerster

UCLA School of Law

Intellectual Property

Vice Chair at Morrison Foerster Bita Rahebi leads the intellectual property strategy for a global enterprise of more than 1,000 attorneys following her elevation to the role in January 2025. She navigates high-stakes patent litigation within the semiconductor and medical device sectors and recently earned recognition on the Forbes list of America’s Top 250 Lawyers.

Leveraging this record of success, Rahebi secured a unanimous precedential victory before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that preserved foundational patents for high-frequency spinal cord stimulation technology. This mastery of complex technology allows her to align litigation tactics with global innovation objectives for market-leading corporations. Her commitment to the bar is evidenced by her role co-founding the Women in IP Committee for the Los Angeles Intellectual Property Law Association.