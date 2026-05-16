Founding Partner

Panish | Shea | Ravipudi LLP

Southwestern Law School

Litigation

Securing a historic $4.9-billion jury verdict in Anderson v. General Motors, Brian J. Panish is a founding partner at Panish | Shea | Ravipudi LLP. He maintains a 41-year career defined by record-setting results including a $34.1-million jury award for a traumatic brain injury victim and a $27.7-million verdict for a catastrophic motorcycle collision. These achievements extend to high-stakes sexual abuse litigation where he secured a $135-million verdict for former students.

As a past president of the Inner Circle of Advocates Panish advocates for trial excellence and civility within the legal profession. He received the 2026 Lee B. Wenzel Civility Award from the American Board of Trial Advocates Los Angeles Chapter. Also, he has secured more than 100 recoveries exceeding $10 million in personal injury and wrongful death cases throughout his career.