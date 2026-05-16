(Christopher Todd Studios Inc.)

Co-Managing Partner

Easton & Easton, LLP

Brigham Young University, J. Reuben Clark Law School

Litigation

Recovering more than $500 million for injured families over a 31-year career, Brian W. Easton is the co-managing partner at Easton & Easton, LLP. He leads the firm’s litigation department and specializes in complex personal injury matters, recently securing California’s top bicycle accident settlement of $32 million in 2024.

Easton’s commitment to ethical advocacy earned him the 2024 Joseph D. McNeil Attorney Civility Award from the American Board of Trial Advocates. Beyond the courtroom, he serves his community as a member of the Rotary Club of Huntington Beach and remains active as an Eagle Scout. His career is defined by achieving life-changing results, including a $26-million recovery in 2023 that was ranked as the number one personal injury settlement in Los Angeles County.

