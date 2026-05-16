Partner | Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC

Loyola Law School

Labor & Employment

Partner at Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC Bryan E. Luther, Jr. specializes in high-stakes employment defense and complex internal investigations for government entities. He recently secured a dismissal for the City of Los Angeles after compelling the withdrawal of all multi-million-dollar allegations within three months. This record of rapid defense victories extends to the representation of prominent public figures where he consistently achieves nuisance-value resolutions.

Leveraging his investigative acumen, he spearheads the firm’s personal injury division while conducting statewide inquiries into PAGA claims. Luther maintains a strong presence in the legal community through memberships in the John Langston Bar Association and the National Association of Minority and Woman Owned Law Firms. He volunteers at local homeless shelters providing food and housing to undeserved residents.

