Partner, Head of California Corporate, M&A & Private Equity | Holland & Knight

Chapman University Fowler School of Law

Corporate

Partner and Head of California Corporate, M&A and Private Equity at Holland & Knight Bryan S. Gadol leads sophisticated transactions for private equity funds and founder-led businesses. He specializes in complex financial maneuvers within the aerospace, technology and consumer product sectors. Gadol recently represented the management team of Far West Services in a platform acquisition and advised Solis Capital Partners on its purchase of eSkillz Corp.

Beyond his deal work, he manages a high-performing team of professionals and serves on the firm’s Private Equity Steering Committee to guide national strategic initiatives. He remains active in the American Bar Association’s Mergers and Acquisitions Committee and previously served as chairman for Gen Next. Gadol’s leadership in facilitating economic growth is evidenced by his oversight of more than 50 notable transactions involving mergers and recapitalization since 2022.

