Partner

Foley & Lardner LLP

Harvard Law School

Litigation

Navigating high-stakes corporate internal reviews and government enforcement defense, Byron J. McLain is a partner at Foley & Lardner LLP. He utilizes his Harvard Law School training and extensive courtroom experience as a former deputy chief in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California to manage complex health care fraud and securities violations.

This record of success is grounded in McLain’s previous tenure as the office health care fraud coordinator where he led national enforcement initiatives. Leveraging his strategic insight into regulatory nuances, he provides ESG advisory work while humanizing corporate clients before federal juries. He maintains professional influence through the John M. Langston Bar Association and the Standing Committee on Attorney Discipline.

