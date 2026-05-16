(Shane Nelson Photo)

Partner

Akin

Stanford Law School

Corporate

Advising global technology leaders on complex cross-border transactions and secondary investments, Carlos M. Bermudez is a partner at Akin. He recently led the legal team advising Kedaara Capital on its strategic investment in Axtria, a transaction involving agentic-AI data analytics and cloud software platforms for the life sciences industry.

Bermudez holds several leadership positions within the firm, serving as chair of the California Pro Bono Committee and co-chair of the Los Angeles office’s Opportunity and Inclusion Council. Since 2018, he has sat on the board of directors for KIPP SoCal Public Schools where he structures bond financings for new school construction and provides ongoing corporate counsel. He also provides pro bono representation to Wayfinder Family Services and the Alliance for Children’s Rights to support children in the welfare system.