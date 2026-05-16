Shareholder

Ogletree Deakins

Loyola Law School

Labor & Employment

Shareholder at Ogletree Deakins Carmen Aguado represents employers in complex single-plaintiff and collective labor matters. She recently served as lead counsel in two discrimination actions involving $7-million demands, successfully securing favorable resolutions at a small fraction of the initial claims. Aguado achieved a complete defense verdict as second chair in a significant arbitration and secured a summary judgment for a private university in March 2025.

Within the firm, she acts as a first-chair litigator and a key resource for the California Advice Group. She also contributes to the community through her service on the Local Public Affairs Committee for the Junior League of Los Angeles. Aguado recently obtained a complete dismissal with prejudice of a high-profile retaliation lawsuit through a successful anti-SLAPP motion in December 2024.