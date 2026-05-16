Partner, Debt Finance Co-Chair

Barnes & Thornburg

Georgetown University Law Center

Corporate

Advising on the financing of hundreds of award-winning film and television projects, Carolyn Hunt is a partner and debt finance co-chair at Barnes & Thornburg. She represents premier financial institutions including City National Bank and Lionsgate Entertainment in complex capital raises, slate transactions and tax credit monetization.Hunt serves on the board of the Heartland International Film Festival and the board of governors of Cedars-Sinai while mentoring the next generation of entertainment finance professionals.

Her civic leadership includes her previous tenure as president of MOCA Contemporaries to support the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles. She maintains a significant presence in the legal community as an active member of the Beverly Hills Bar Association’s entertainment law section. Hunt’s professional influence is evidenced by her consistent recognition in The Best Lawyers in America for every year from 2024 through 2026.

