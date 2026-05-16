Founding Partner

Frost LLP

Pepperdine Caruso School of Law

Litigation

Christopher Frost is the founding partner at Frost LLP where he leads a national litigation-driven firm that has expanded to more than 40 lawyers across five offices since its inception in 2023. He represents media enterprises, tech startups and high-profile individuals including Smokey Robinson and members of Jane’s Addiction. Known for an aggressive trial approach, Frost frequently secures significant writs of attachment and summary judgments against global platforms.

He also contributes to legal literature through his Daily Journal column and has been cited by federal courts for his insights. He supports the legal community by endowing a professional attire program at Pepperdine and serves on the board of the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. Frost’s commitment to high-stakes advocacy is demonstrated by his current role in managing a billion-dollar litigation matter for Playboy.

