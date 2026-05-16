Head of Litigation & Disputes, Los Angeles

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP

New York University School of Law

Litigation

Christopher Pelham is the head of litigation and disputes in Los Angeles at Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP where he handles complex commercial disputes and internal investigations. He is a veteran trial lawyer and former federal prosecutor who previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney where he prosecuted organized crime and health care fraud. Leveraging his experience leading a litigation practice in Shanghai, Pelham manages multi-jurisdictional investigations involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act while securing summary judgments in sophisticated RICO cases.

He is a lifetime member of the Langston Bar Association of Los Angeles and focuses on empowering leadership and promoting justice within the Black community. Beyond his practice, he has spent years volunteering with School on Wheels to tutor students experiencing homelessness and helping them reach their academic goals.