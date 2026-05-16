Partner, Vice Chair, Business Litigation

Blank Rome LLP

Southwestern Law School

Litigation

Partner and Vice Chair of the Business Litigation practice group at Blank Rome LLP Christopher Petersen leads high-stakes real estate disputes and trust conflicts across the Southern California region. He is an exceptional litigator who has tried or arbitrated more than 30 cases since joining the firm in 2013, including securing a multi-million-dollar judgment against one of the state’s largest property developers.

Petersen’s technical expertise extends to probate litigation where he successfully represented co-trustees in sensitive disputes involving estates valued at over $10 million. He further shapes the future of the legal profession as a former adjunct professor teaching civil pretrial practice to aspiring trial lawyers. He remains committed to community service by providing pro bono representation to parents navigating the adoption process and guardianship of at-risk minors.

