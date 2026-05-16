Partner, Co-Chair Antitrust & Competition Group & Co-Leads

Crowell & Moring LLP

Emory University School of Law

Litigation

Dan Sasse is the partner and co-chair of the Antitrust and Competition Group at Crowell and Moring LLP who has recovered more than $5 billion for Fortune 500 clients harmed by global price-fixing cartels. He handles the full spectrum of competition matters while leading a trial team recognized by the Daily Journal for achieving a Top Verdict in 2023.

This expertise extends to designing affirmative recovery strategies for industry leaders such as Marriott and General Motors to transform legal departments into strategic profit generators. Leveraging this successful record, Sasse served as the former managing partner of the firm’s Orange County office and currently acts as a fellow of the American Bar Foundation. He provides community leadership by facilitating limited conservatorships for families of individuals with developmental disabilities at Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

